BRIEF-Alexco Resource files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln

July 18 Alexco Resource Corp :

* Alexco Resource Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/29VYJ9X) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

