版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom CEO Dauman says he has "good reason" to resign due to being "improperly" removed as executive chairman by Redstone's National Amusements-CNBC

July 18 Viacom Inc

* CEO Dauman says he has "good reason" to resign due to being "improperly" removed as executive chairman by Redstone's National Amusements-CNBC

