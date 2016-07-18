版本:
BRIEF-Celanese increases acetic anhydride price in China

July 18 Celanese Corp :

* Will increase list and off-list selling prices for acetic anhydride in china

* Celanese announces acetic anhydride price increase in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

