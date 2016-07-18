版本:
BRIEF-Kimball Electronics says acquired assets of Aircom Manufacturing

July 18 Kimball Electronics Inc

* Kimball electronics announces the acquisition of the assets of Aircom Manufacturing Inc

* Acquired Aircom's 80,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, equipment, hired approximately 100 Aircom employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

