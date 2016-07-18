BRIEF-Zalando says group revenues grew in Q2 to 909-924 million euros

July 18 Zalando

* Grew group revenues in the second quarter of 2016 to eur 909-924 million or by 24-26%

* Expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT of eur 68-88 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5-9.5 pct in Q2

* Reiterates fy guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor and increases FY adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 4.0-5.5 pct

* All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited