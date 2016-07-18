BRIEF-Zalando says group revenues grew in Q2 to 909-924 million euros

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Zalando
* Grew group revenues in the second quarter of 2016 to eur 909-924 million or by 24-26%
* Expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT of eur 68-88 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5-9.5 pct in Q2
* Reiterates fy guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor and increases FY adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 4.0-5.5 pct
* All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.