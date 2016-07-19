BRIEF-Rooster Energy enters into second amendment

July 18 Rooster Energy Ltd :

* Says announced that it has entered into a new decommissioning contract in Gulf of Mexico

* Agreed to enter into fixed price commodity swap agreements for a 24 month period, thru August 2018

* Rooster Energy enters into second amendment and waiver of note purchase agreement and announces decommissioning contract

* Notes will continue to bear interest at a rate equal to libor + 11.5% per annum (minimum of 13%) with interest payments due monthly