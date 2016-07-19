版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Queen files final prospectus supplement

July 18 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :

* Agreed to increase size of its previously announced bought deal financing from C$13 million to approximately C$14 million

* Golden queen files final prospectus supplement and enters into underwriting agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐