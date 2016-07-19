版本:
BRIEF-Newcastle gold announces departure of CEO David Adamson

July 18 Newcastle Gold Ltd :

* Says announces departure of David Adamson, President, CEO and Director to pursue other interests.

* In interim, Richard W. Warke, company's executive chairman, will assume duties of CEO.

