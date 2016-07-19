BRIEF-Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank H1 profit up 2.3 pct at CHF 52.9 mln

July 19 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :

* H1 financial income of 93.9 million Swiss francs ($95.53 million), this represents an increase of 1 pct. Profit increased by 2.3 pct to 52.9 million francs

* Expects a full-year result in 2016 approximately at the level of the previous year Source text: bit.ly/29QdRnz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9829 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)