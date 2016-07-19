BRIEF-Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank H1 profit up 2.3 pct at CHF 52.9 mln

BRIEF-Kudelski: OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 19 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :
* H1 financial income of 93.9 million Swiss francs ($95.53 million), this represents an increase of 1 pct. Profit increased by 2.3 pct to 52.9 million francs
* Expects a full-year result in 2016 approximately at the level of the previous year Source text: bit.ly/29QdRnz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9829 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.