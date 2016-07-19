版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 17:50 BJT

BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & Resorts worldwide to make Scottish debut in 2021

July 19 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc

* W hotels worldwide to make scottish debut in 2021 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐