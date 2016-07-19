版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Global,Vodafone Group says intend to appoint 2 executives for Netherlands joint venture

July 19 Liberty Global Plc

* Vodafone Group and Liberty Global announce intention to appoint two senior executives for their proposed Netherlands joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐