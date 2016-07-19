版本:
BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum shareholders approve strategic exchange transaction

July 19 Magellan Petroleum Corp :

* Magellan shareholders approve strategic exchange transaction

* Working with one stone to obtain consents required to permit closing of exchange transaction, should occur toward end of July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

