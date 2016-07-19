BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum shareholders approve strategic exchange transaction

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Magellan Petroleum Corp :
* Magellan shareholders approve strategic exchange transaction
* Working with one stone to obtain consents required to permit closing of exchange transaction, should occur toward end of July 2016
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.