版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Electrovaya signs working capital facility loan agreement

July 19 Electrovaya Inc :

* Entered into a definitive loan agreement with a top three Canadian chartered bank for a us $10 million (CDN $13 million) credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐