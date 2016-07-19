BRIEF-Examworks Group Inc sees Q2 rev $244.1 mln

July 19 Examworks Group Inc

* Preliminary total revenues for three months ended June 30 $244.1 million versus $208.7 million - SEC filing

* Q2 revenue view $238.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On july 14, Leonard Green's representatives indicated that certain directors of co will be appointed to board of gold parent after deal close

* Expects company's adjusted ebitda margin for three months ended June 30, 2016 to be approximately 18 pct of reported revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: