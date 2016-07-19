BRIEF-Examworks Group Inc sees Q2 rev $244.1 mln

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Examworks Group Inc
* Preliminary total revenues for three months ended June 30 $244.1 million versus $208.7 million - SEC filing
* Q2 revenue view $238.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On july 14, Leonard Green's representatives indicated that certain directors of co will be appointed to board of gold parent after deal close
* Expects company's adjusted ebitda margin for three months ended June 30, 2016 to be approximately 18 pct of reported revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.