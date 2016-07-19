版本:
中国
2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Denison Mines announces initiation of pre-feasibility study for Wheeler River property

July 19 Denison Mines Corp

* Denison announces initiation of pre-feasibility study and result of first infill drill hole at Wheeler River Gryphon deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

