2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Navidea gets IRB nod for Lymphoseek rheumatoid arthritis trial protocol

July 19 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Navidea receives IRB approval for its Lymphoseek rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial protocol

* Study will begin enrolling patients shortly

* Navidea has received WIRB IRB approval to expand this study to other study sites at Navidea's discretion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

