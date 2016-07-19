版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-ProQR's drug receives fast track designation from FDA

July 19 ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

* ProQR receives fast track designation from FDA for QR-010 for Cystic Fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐