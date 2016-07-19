BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold gets nod to issue bids for senior debentures

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Gran Colombia Gold Corp :
* Company will have right to purchase for cancellation up to maximum of US$9,629,597 aggregate principal amount of 2020 debentures
* Remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 of a total of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces for full year.
* Gran colombia gold announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bids for its 2018 and 2020 debentures; provides mid-year production update and Q2 2016 results webcast details
* Will have right to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of US$6,633,471 aggregate principal amount of 2018 debentures
* Produced a total of 38,229 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2016, up 21% from Q1 of this year
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.