版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Cytori announces Maxillofacial bone regeneration trial reports

July 19 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori Cell Therapy(tm) phase I trial reports Maxillofacial bone regeneration

* All 10 patients treated uneventfully, no adverse effects reported in set of safety parameters through 3 years/more of follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐