BRIEF-TD Ameritrade qtrly earnings per share $0.45

July 19 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

* Qtrly net revenues of $838 million, 56 percent of which were asset-based

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $829.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "long-term investors expressed some reticence to move new money, while traders increased their equity exposure"

* TD Ameritrade delivers continued strength in asset gathering and trading

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says for the quarter, average client trades per day of approximately 462,000, an activity rate of 6.8 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly net new client assets of approximately $14 billion, an annualized growth rate of 8 percent

* Qtrly investment product fee revenue of $96 million, up 13 percent year over year

* "results this quarter reflected mixed investor sentiment"

* Q2 earnings per share includes a $0.06 benefit co realized as result of a tax liability adjustment