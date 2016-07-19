BRIEF-TD Ameritrade qtrly earnings per share $0.45

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* Qtrly net revenues of $838 million, 56 percent of which were asset-based
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $829.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "long-term investors expressed some reticence to move new money, while traders increased their equity exposure"
* TD Ameritrade delivers continued strength in asset gathering and trading
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says for the quarter, average client trades per day of approximately 462,000, an activity rate of 6.8 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Qtrly net new client assets of approximately $14 billion, an annualized growth rate of 8 percent
* Qtrly investment product fee revenue of $96 million, up 13 percent year over year
* "results this quarter reflected mixed investor sentiment"
* Q2 earnings per share includes a $0.06 benefit co realized as result of a tax liability adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.