BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q2 EPS of $3.72

* Goldman Sachs Says Goldman Sachs Reports Second Quarter Earnings Per Common Share Of $3.72

* Goldman Sachs Says Net Revenues In Investment Management Were $1.35 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 18% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015

* Q2 Net Revenues $7.93 Billion Versus $9.07 Billion Last Year

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Basel III Advanced) Was 12.2 Percent As Of June 30 Versus 12.2 Percent As Of March 31

* Net Revenues In Equities Were $1.75 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 12% Lower

* Goldman Sachs Says Total Staff Decreased 5% During The Second Quarter Of 2016

* Ratio Of Compensation And Benefits To Net Revenues For The First Half Of 2016 Was 42.0%, Unchanged Compared With The First Half Of 2015

* Net Revenues In Fixed Income, Currency And Commodities Client Execution Were $1.93 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 20% Higher

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Standardized) Was 13.7 Percent As Of June 30 Versus 13.4 Percent As Of March 31

* Annualized Return On Average Common Shareholders' Equity Was 8.7% For The Second Quarter Of 2016 Versus 4.8 Percent Last Year

* Non-Compensation Expenses Were $2.14 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 40% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015

* Operating Expenses Were $5.47 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 26% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015

* Goldman Sachs Says Book Value Per Common Share Increased By 2% During The Quarter To $176.62

* Goldman Sachs Says During The Quarter, Total Assets Under Supervision Increased $23 Billion To $1.31 Trillion

* Goldman Sachs Says Net Revenues In Investment Banking Were $1.79 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 11% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015