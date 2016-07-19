BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q2 EPS of $3.72

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Goldman Sachs Says Goldman Sachs Reports Second Quarter Earnings Per Common Share Of $3.72
* Goldman Sachs Says Net Revenues In Investment Management Were $1.35 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 18% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015
* Q2 Net Revenues $7.93 Billion Versus $9.07 Billion Last Year
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Basel III Advanced) Was 12.2 Percent As Of June 30 Versus 12.2 Percent As Of March 31
* Net Revenues In Equities Were $1.75 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 12% Lower
* Goldman Sachs Says Total Staff Decreased 5% During The Second Quarter Of 2016
* Ratio Of Compensation And Benefits To Net Revenues For The First Half Of 2016 Was 42.0%, Unchanged Compared With The First Half Of 2015
* Net Revenues In Fixed Income, Currency And Commodities Client Execution Were $1.93 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 20% Higher
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Standardized) Was 13.7 Percent As Of June 30 Versus 13.4 Percent As Of March 31
* Annualized Return On Average Common Shareholders' Equity Was 8.7% For The Second Quarter Of 2016 Versus 4.8 Percent Last Year
* Non-Compensation Expenses Were $2.14 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 40% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015
* Operating Expenses Were $5.47 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 26% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015
* Q2 Earnings Per Share View $3.00, Revenue View $7.58 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goldman Sachs Says Book Value Per Common Share Increased By 2% During The Quarter To $176.62
* Goldman Sachs Says During The Quarter, Total Assets Under Supervision Increased $23 Billion To $1.31 Trillion
* Goldman Sachs Says Net Revenues In Investment Banking Were $1.79 Billion For The Second Quarter Of 2016, 11% Lower Than The Second Quarter Of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
