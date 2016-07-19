BRIEF-Monsanto views Bayer's revised proposal as financially inadequate, insufficient to ensure deal certainty

July 19 Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto views Bayer's revised proposal as financially inadequate and insufficient to ensure deal certainty

* Also remains open to conversations with other parties to assess whether a deal board believes is in best interest can be realized

* Remains open to continued and constructive conversations with Bayer