BRIEF-Eli Lilly, U.S. FDA expand indication for type 2 diabetes treatment Synjardy

July 19 Eli Lilly And Co:

* U.S. FDA expands indication for type 2 diabetes treatment Synjardy (empagliflozin/metformin hydrochloride) to include treatment-naïve adults

* Synjardy, from Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D