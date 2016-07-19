版本:
BRIEF-Alcobra grants European orphan drug designation for Metadoxine

July 19 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra granted European orphan drug designation for Metadoxine in fragile X syndrome

* European commission has granted orphan drug designation to Metadoxine for treatment of fragile X syndrome within European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

