BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli to buy majority stake in Hainan-based farm operator

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc
* Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc. signs letter of intent to acquire Hainan-based specialty black hog farm operator
* Unit has entered into a letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in Hainan Chengmai Zaohuaxiang Hog Industry Co., Ltd
* Sheng Yang, Jun Yang, and Haicheng Pan, to acquire a 51-60% equity interest in Zaohuaxiang for a combination of cash and stock
* Upon completion of transaction, to expand Zaohuaxiang's annual production capacity to 50,000 hogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.