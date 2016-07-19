BRIEF-Vodafone says Jeroen Hoencamp to be appointed CEO of Netherlands JV

July 19 Vodafone Group Plc

* Senior appointments for proposed netherlands jv

* Jeroen hoencamp to be appointed chief executive and Ritchy Drost to be appointed chief financial officer for Netherlands JV

* Ziggo chief executive Baptiest Coopmans will remain in his current position as CEO until completion of transaction, after which he will join supervisory board of jv

* Vodafone Netherlands cfo carmen velthuis will remain in current position until merger has completed; will announce subsequent assignment in due course

* Vodafone Group also announced that jeroen hoencamp will assume position of chief executive of vodafone netherlands, effective 1 september 2016

* Ritchy Drost is currently chief financial officer of ziggo