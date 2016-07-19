BRIEF-Vodafone says Jeroen Hoencamp to be appointed CEO of Netherlands JV

July 19 Vodafone Group Plc
* Senior appointments for proposed netherlands jv
* Jeroen hoencamp to be appointed chief executive and Ritchy
Drost to be appointed chief financial officer for Netherlands JV
* Ziggo chief executive Baptiest Coopmans will remain in his
current position as CEO until completion of transaction, after
which he will join supervisory board of jv
* Vodafone Netherlands cfo carmen velthuis will remain in
current position until merger has completed; will announce
subsequent assignment in due course
* Vodafone Group also announced that jeroen hoencamp will
assume position of chief executive of vodafone netherlands,
effective 1 september 2016
* Ritchy Drost is currently chief financial officer of ziggo
