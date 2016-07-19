版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 17:04 BJT

BRIEF-ABB wins over $300 mln orders for power link in China

July 19 ABB Ltd

* Says wins orders of over $300 million for world's first 1,100 kv uhvdc power link in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

