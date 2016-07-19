版本:
BRIEF-Accenture buys end-to-end digital services company MOBGEN

July 19 Accenture Plc :

* Accenture acquires MOBGEN expanding end-to-end digital services

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Aegon has sold its shares to Accenture, and MOBGEN will now operate as part of Accenture Digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

