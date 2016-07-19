版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Camino Minerals signs agreement to option Los Chapitos project, Peru

July 19 Camino Minerals Corp :

* Camino minerals signs agreement to option the Los Chapitos Project, Peru, and reports initial surface chip sample results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

