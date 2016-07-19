BRIEF-Egalet announces issuance of two new U.S. patents for Guardian Technology

July 19 Egalet Corp :

* U.S. Patent number 9,358,295 covers through 2031 immediate-release formulations intended to be resistant to abuse by intake of alcohol

* U.S. Patent number 9,375,428 covers through 2024 extended-release formulations of opioids

* Egalet announces issuance of two new U.S. Patents for Guardian Technology