BRIEF-Egalet announces issuance of two new U.S. patents for Guardian Technology

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Egalet Corp :
* U.S. Patent number 9,358,295 covers through 2031 immediate-release formulations intended to be resistant to abuse by intake of alcohol
* U.S. Patent number 9,375,428 covers through 2024 extended-release formulations of opioids
* Egalet announces issuance of two new U.S. Patents for Guardian Technology
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.