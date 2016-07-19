版本:
BRIEF-Mercantile Bank increases quarterly cash dividend by 6 pct to $0.17/share

July 19 Mercantile Bank Corp :

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 6 percent to $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

