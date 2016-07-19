版本:
BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden sees Q4 net sales up 9.8 pct to about $193 mln

July 19 Elizabeth Arden Inc

* Sees Q4 net sales of approximately $193 million, an increase of 9.8% from prior year

* Sees q4 net loss attributable to Elizabeth Arden common shareholders of approximately $23.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $193.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

