公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Pokemon GO to launch in Japan tomorrow - TechCrunch

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Pokemon Go to launch in Japan tomorrow with game's first sponsored location; Mcdonalds to be the first launch partner - Techcrunch, citing sources Source text : tcrn.ch/2a5vBfI (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

