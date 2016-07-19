版本:
BRIEF-Avangrid board increased number of board directors from twelve to fourteen

July 19 Avangrid Inc

* On July 14, 2016, board increased number of directors that constitute board from twelve to fourteen directors

* Board voted to elect Felipe De Jes*Lder*Inojosa and Elizabeth Timm as directors of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

