BRIEF-Meson Capital Partners' Ryan Morris reports 19.9 pct stake in Sevcon

July 19 Sevcon Inc

* Meson Capital Partners' Ryan Morris reports 19.9 pct stake in Sevcon Inc as of July 6 - SEC filing

* Meson Capital Partners' Ryan Morris seeks to nominate new members to Sevcon's board and to propose other changes to board and/or co's management