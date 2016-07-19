版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Science Applications International awarded $86 mln task order by U.S. Air Force

July 19 Science Applications International Corp

* SAIC awarded $86 million task order by U.S. Air force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐