BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q2 2016 operating results

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Sanchez Energy announces Q2 2016 operating results
* Q2 2016 production was approximately 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Says average cost per well was $3.3 mln during Q2 2016, with results of some wells coming in below $3 mln during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.