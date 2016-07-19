BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q2 2016 operating results

July 19 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces Q2 2016 operating results

* Q2 2016 production was approximately 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Says average cost per well was $3.3 mln during Q2 2016, with results of some wells coming in below $3 mln during quarter