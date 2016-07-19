BRIEF-Eurizon Capital says Eurizon SLJ Capital JV owned with Eurizon Capital SGR and SLJ Macro Partners

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Eurizon Capital:
* Eurizon slj capital ltd is jv owned with 65% stake by eurizon capital sgr and rest by founding partners of slj macro partners
* Jv owned with 35% stake by stephen jen and fatih yilmaz, partners of slj macro whose operations were incorporated into current co Source text - (bit.ly/29J0Z5o) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.