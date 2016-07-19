版本:
BRIEF-Eurizon Capital says Eurizon SLJ Capital JV owned with Eurizon Capital SGR and SLJ Macro Partners

July 19 Eurizon Capital:

* Eurizon slj capital ltd is jv owned with 65% stake by eurizon capital sgr and rest by founding partners of slj macro partners

* Jv owned with 35% stake by stephen jen and fatih yilmaz, partners of slj macro whose operations were incorporated into current co Source text - (bit.ly/29J0Z5o) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

