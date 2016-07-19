BRIEF-Crius Energy signs agreement to expand network marketing sales channel

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Crius Energy Trust :
* Crius Energy enters partnership to expand network marketing sales channel
* Transaction expected to streamline operations while maintaining exclusive access to high-performing network marketing sales channel
* Asset purchase agreement includes payments to Crius Energy totaling $10 million over five years
* Subsidiary has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Viridian International Management LLC
* Viridian international will be led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Booth
* Asset purchase agreement includes $2 million in cash upon completion of deal, $4 million promissory note due to company in 12 months
* Crius will continue to directly own and service all existing and future electricity and natural gas customer relationships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.