公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-J C Penney announces same-day pick up of jcp.com orders in all stores

July 19 J C Penney Company Inc :

* Announces same-day pick up of jcp.com orders in all stores

* Over 150,000 items on jcp.com are now available for same-day pick up at any jcpenney store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

