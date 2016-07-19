版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Resources to purchase notes up to $200 mln

July 19 Dominion Resources Inc :

* To purchase up to $200 million maximum aggregate principal amount of notes issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

