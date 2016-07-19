BRIEF-Allergan and Adamas says FDA approved new, expanded label for Namzaric

July 19 Allergan Plc

* In addition to two currently available dosage strengths, two new Namzaric dosage strengths will be available in pharmacies in September.

* Allergan and Adamas announce new expanded indication for Namzaric (Memantine and Donepezil Hydrochlorides) extended release for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's

