公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-C-Com Satellite System reports Q2 results

July 19 C-Com Satellite Systems Inc

* C-Com reports second quarter results

* C-Com Satellite Systems Inc qtrly revenues of $1.8 million compared to revenues of $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

