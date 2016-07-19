版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors- FTC completes review for unit divestiture

July 19 NXP Semiconductors NV

* NXP continues to expect to close transaction in Q1 of 2017

* NXP semiconductors: FTC completes review divestiture of standard products business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

