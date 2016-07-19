BRIEF-Yoho Resources says going-private deal led by One Stone Energy Partners

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Yoho Resources Inc
* Deal for cash consideration of $0.475 per Yoho share
* Transaction implies a value of approximately $31.5 million for Yoho
* Board of Yoho formed a committee of independent directors to review and evaluate terms of deal
* Yoho Resources Inc. Announces going-private transaction led by one stone energy partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.