公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Yoho Resources says going-private deal led by One Stone Energy Partners

July 19 Yoho Resources Inc

* Deal for cash consideration of $0.475 per Yoho share

* Transaction implies a value of approximately $31.5 million for Yoho

* Board of Yoho formed a committee of independent directors to review and evaluate terms of deal

* Yoho Resources Inc. Announces going-private transaction led by one stone energy partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

