BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems transfers operations of Savannah Beach Facility in Georgia

July 19 Adcare Health Systems Inc:

* Transferred operations of savannah beach facility in Georgia from New Beginnings Care LLC to affiliate of Peach Health Group LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

