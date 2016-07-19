BRIEF-Arena Pharma, EISAI announce FDA approval of BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets

July 19 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* BELVIQ XR is expected to be available in fall of 2016.

* Arena pharmaceuticals inc says in connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment.

* EISAI Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce FDA approval of Belviq XR (lorcaserin HCL) extended-release tablets

