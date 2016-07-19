BRIEF-Arena Pharma, EISAI announce FDA approval of BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* BELVIQ XR is expected to be available in fall of 2016.
* Arena pharmaceuticals inc says in connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment.
* EISAI Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce FDA approval of Belviq XR (lorcaserin HCL) extended-release tablets
* In connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.