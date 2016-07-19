版本:
BRIEF-Colombian Mines acquires high grade Nevada gold project

July 19 Colombian Mines Corp

* Colombian Mines acquires high grade Nevada gold project

* Entered into a purchase option agreement with a private party for high grade pamlico gold project in Mineral County, Nevada for $4 million usd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

