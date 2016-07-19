BRIEF-People Corp says qtrly adj EBITDA rose 61.6 pct to $3.5 mln

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 People Corp
* People Corporation announces record financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* For three month period, revenues increased 93.1% as compared to same period in fiscal 2015 to $20.2 million
* People Corp qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased 61.6% to $3.5 million
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.