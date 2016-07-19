BRIEF-People Corp says qtrly adj EBITDA rose 61.6 pct to $3.5 mln

July 19 People Corp

* People Corporation announces record financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* For three month period, revenues increased 93.1% as compared to same period in fiscal 2015 to $20.2 million

* People Corp qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased 61.6% to $3.5 million