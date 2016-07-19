版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Sparton awarded Navy SeaPort-e contract

July 19 Sparton Corp

* Sparton Deleon Springs LLC awarded contract under U.S. Navy seaport enhanced indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐